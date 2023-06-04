Undisputed women’s middleweight Claressa Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) dominated late sub Maricela Cornejo (16-6, 6 KOs), but didn’t get the knockout she wanted in front of a big crowd on Saturday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Shields came out firing, hitting Cornejo at will and winning every minute of every round. However, Cornejo was never in danger of being stopped. Scores were 100-89, 100-90, 100-90.

“I feel great,” said Shields post-victory. “I was landing my shots. I won every round like I knew I could. I went for the knockout how many times this fight? Maricela is tough. She did a great job. Height doesn’t matter and power doesn’t matter either. It’s all about the skills and will and heart, and I always have more than the other girls.”

Undefeated super welterweight Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) won an eight round technical split decision against Wendy Toussaint (14-2, 6 KOs) in a bout for the vacant IBF USBA title. Toussaint pressed the action and tried to rough up Holmes. The referee warned Toussaint multiple times and finally deducted a point in round four. Toussaint often pinned Holmes on the ropes and unloaded. Bad head clash in round eight opened up a huge gash on Toussaint’s forehead. The bout went to the scorecards where hometown fighter Holmes prevailed 77-74, 76-75 on two cards. The third card was 77-74 for Toussaint. The crowd booed the decision.

Undefeated middleweight Joseph Hicks (7-0, 5 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) for the WBC Americas silver title. Scores were 80-72 3x.