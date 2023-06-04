Undisputed women’s middleweight Claressa Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) dominated late sub Maricela Cornejo (16-6, 6 KOs), but didn’t get the knockout she wanted in front of a big crowd on Saturday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Shields came out firing, hitting Cornejo at will and winning every minute of every round. However, Cornejo was never in danger of being stopped. Scores were 100-89, 100-90, 100-90.
“I feel great,” said Shields post-victory. “I was landing my shots. I won every round like I knew I could. I went for the knockout how many times this fight? Maricela is tough. She did a great job. Height doesn’t matter and power doesn’t matter either. It’s all about the skills and will and heart, and I always have more than the other girls.”
Undefeated super welterweight Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) won an eight round technical split decision against Wendy Toussaint (14-2, 6 KOs) in a bout for the vacant IBF USBA title. Toussaint pressed the action and tried to rough up Holmes. The referee warned Toussaint multiple times and finally deducted a point in round four. Toussaint often pinned Holmes on the ropes and unloaded. Bad head clash in round eight opened up a huge gash on Toussaint’s forehead. The bout went to the scorecards where hometown fighter Holmes prevailed 77-74, 76-75 on two cards. The third card was 77-74 for Toussaint. The crowd booed the decision.
Undefeated middleweight Joseph Hicks (7-0, 5 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) for the WBC Americas silver title. Scores were 80-72 3x.
Disagree with your opinions about women’s boxing. Usually we are quite entertained….. Honestly….Shields did not look impressive tonight…I am being kind…not the same focused fighter..too many things witnessed in this fight indicates something not right ..just not the same fighter use to seeing in the ring…Watch the tape…could mention things but … noticeably bad footwork… timing….Shields in past may have stopped this opponent….focus Shields bragged on your skills too much for you to perform like this…not a good look…
She was more worried about putting on a show and getting a stoppage other than being technical. She was fighting at home and too emotional inside
She reminded me a little of what Teo Lopez was like when he fought Kambosos. Trying too hard to get the KO. I am impressed that she did not tire herself out she was trying so hard and missing quite often. Unlike Kambosos Conrnejo just did not have it in her to take advantage of the mistakes Shields was making. I do believe if Shields was fighting Marshall tonight she would have been less reckless.
It’s funny all the criticism on how womens boxing is so boring but you watched it.! I agree with some of the assessment, but she is one of the best women’s fighters in the sport. Next time don’t watch. If you were expecting a KO you ignorant or a hater. She isn’t a KO puncher. She is what she is. If you don’t like it, find something else to do on Saturday losers.
Shields dominated as was expected but she put a lot of pressure on herself by stating to the media that Cornejo was “three levels below her”. While that was clearly true it really affected whatever gameplan she had and got caught up in trying get the knockout instead of using her skill to break down Cornejo.
As for the attendance – the card was held in too big of a venue. It was an undercard full of local ticket sellers/prospects and Shields headlining against a replacement. Salita Promotions is at fault for overselling the event and trying to make it bigger than it truly was.
Same typical boring fight by Shields. I don’t know where she gets the idea she’s the greatest. I think these ladies are much better than her, and would kick her butt if they were in the same weight class: Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, Alycia Baumgardner, Erika Cruz, just to name a few. At least there is some kind of excitement when they fight, and to me they have a higher skill level than Shields. In my personal view, women boxing is boring for the most part, but I still respect the fact that they get in the ring and try to make a living by getting punch in the face.
On a separate note, what is with dazn commentators and the exaggerated amount of ass kissing for what it looks to me is the inhouse prospect? I mean, this is expected right? I just think is getting ridiculous. We saw it last week with “crappy” Ramirez and today I saw it with this kid Joseph Hicks. I didn’t see anything special from neither one of them, and still they kept talking about them like they were the next best thing, hardly ever acknowledging anything the other guy did. Just always praising something that I just don’t see.
Laila Ali at her best would knock Shields out. I watched shields for the first time tonight to see if she is as good as she said she is. Boy was I disappointed. She’s pretty average. It’s the competition that’s not that good. She’s head hunt’s too much. Someone needs to teach her to attack the body more. That will get her knockouts. She obviously is not being taught how to punch properly to get more power behind her punches. I’m a boxing trainer. One camp with me n she will become a much bigger puncher. 100% I hope I get the opportunity to train a fighter that’s fighting her. I believe I know how to beat her. She’s going to have to be a very good fighter to start with n with my knowledge n teaching abilities I believe shields will be in for the fight of her life. But a prime Laila would beat her 100%. The girl tonight had no offense. Wasn’t busy enough. Oh well. Again no disrespect to shields but I expected more. Btw. I’ve personally worked with Laila Ali , makala Mayer, Mia St. John, Julie Crocket , among many world champion male fighters …. So I’ve got the knowledge n experience to have my professional opinion.
I SEE A LOT OF HATING HERE… HERE’S A FEW FACTS… THE GIRL SHE FOUGHT WAS THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDER… PEOPLE LOOKING FOR BETTER FIGHTERS TO FACE HER… LIKE WHO??? SHE THE BEST THE DIVISION HAS TO OFFER AT THE MOMENT… ALSO YOU KIND OF HAVE TO ADMIRE HER IN A WAY… SHE PAID FOR 1,000 KIDS TO ATTEND HER FIGHT…. WHO ELSE DOES THAT??? SURE SHE MISSED A LOT OF BIG PUNCHES BECAUSE SHE WAS GOING FOR THE KNOCKOUT… OK FAIR ENOUGH… BUT ALSO SHE IS THE ONLY FIGHTER WOMAN OR MAN WHO WON TWO OLYMPIC GOLD METALS BACK TO BACK IN BOXING… NOT ALI, GEORGE FOREMAN OR JOE FRAZIER DID THAT… STOP HATING IF YOU THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BORING WHY TUNE IN… PEOPLE THAT TALK SHIT ARE THEIR OWN WORST ENEMY….AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRR
