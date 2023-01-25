It’s official. Former two-division world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) will face Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) will face off in a 12-round WBC eliminator on Saturday, February 18, at Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Tickets for Nery-Hovhannisyan go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Luis Nery: “I am ready for the next challenge and prove yet again that I am the best, super bantamweight in the world. Azat Hovhannisyan is an experienced and high-quality opponent, but the reality is that I’m ranked #1 by the WBC and if I win this fight I will be ready to challenge Stephen Fulton or Murodjon Akhmadaliev so they can no longer avoid me. See you on February 18, Luis Nery is here for the long haul.”

Azat Hovhannisyan: “I have a lot of respect for Luis. He’s a former world champion and a very talented fighter. I know I’m going to have to do everything I can to win.”