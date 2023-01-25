Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez (26-0, 23 KOs) and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) will meet to settle their long-simmering feud live on Showtime PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased HERE through AXS.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow through AXS.com with the code: BOXING.