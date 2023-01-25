Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez (26-0, 23 KOs) and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) will meet to settle their long-simmering feud live on Showtime PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased HERE through AXS.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow through AXS.com with the code: BOXING.
Plant’s KO of a shop worn Dirrell gave him a confidence boost but he’s in with a fighter in his prime. Benavidez is a very big super middleweight.. much bigger than Dirrell. I think Plant is on the smaller side for 168. This will be a good fight and Plant will have some success early but Benavidez will eventually either wear him down or catch him with something. Remember, there’s a reason Alvarez has avoided Benavidez and was willing to fight Plant. Benavidez late stoppage.
Good fight for both. Benavidez is finally get a name to fight him and if Plant ever hopes to get back to Canelo type paydays he has to beat a guy like Benavidez. I agree that Benavidez wins but I respect Plant for understanding that this is his only way back.
– I am looking forward to this fight.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick.
good matchup. will be entertaining. from start to finish, for as long as it lasts.
If Benavidez doesn’t have trouble making the weight then he should be able to dominate against a tough Caleb Plant.
I think Benavidez wins a close decision. It’s about time these guys are fighting, if the undercard isn’t terrible, I might get this.