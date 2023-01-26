By Héctor Villarreal

Rafael “El General” Pedroza’s 10-round home win by unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Hector Sosa, from Argentina, was voted Fight of the Year in Panama. 7 Commissioners plus 7 boxing journalists reunited at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Panama City to select the best of year 2022.

Superfly Ronal Batista was elected Prospect of the Year and his cornerman Rigoberto Garibaldi was elected Trainer of the Year.

Rousse Laguna’s company, Laguna Premium Boxing, was selected Promoter of the Year.

Raul Cortizo Cohen, was voted the best manager of 2022 and his one and only fighter, Cuban Pablo Vicente, who won 2 fights during the year, got the main honor as Fighter of The Year.

All 7 commissioners voted for Vicente to outpoint local Azael Villar, who had also win twice, one of them by a brutal knockout in round one in Osaka, Japan, against former world champion Ryo Miyazaki.

This is the first time that a foreign fighter has been selected to receive the main award in 105 years of boxing history in Panama.