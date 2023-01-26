Underdog super lightweight Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) shocked previously unbeaten WBO #8 Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-1, 7 KOs), taking a ten round unanimous decision on Wednesday night at the White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Saracho pressed the action and earned a 96-94, 96-94, 98-92 win to claim the WBO Latino title. Francis was an 7:1 favorite.
For the price — absolutely nothing — that was a pretty good card. That 6’3, 19 year old jr lightweight, Oscar Alvarez Jr., was on the undercard. While he lacked the polish of someone with the nearly 700 amateur fights they said he had, he did look pretty good, especially in the second half of the fight.