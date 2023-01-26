Saracho upsets WBO #8 Francis Underdog super lightweight Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) shocked previously unbeaten WBO #8 Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-1, 7 KOs), taking a ten round unanimous decision on Wednesday night at the White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Saracho pressed the action and earned a 96-94, 96-94, 98-92 win to claim the WBO Latino title. Francis was an 7:1 favorite. Pedroza vs Soto: Fight of the Year in Panama Like this: Like Loading...

