Matchroom Boxing returns to Mexico for the latest installment of their popular fight night series on Saturday March 4 at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Mexico exclusively live on DAZN – headlined by WBO #5 rated Angel Fierro facing Eduardo Estela (14-1, 9 KOs). Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title.

“I cannot wait to get back to Mexico for another great night,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We had a fantastic year south of the border in 2022. All our fight nights were thrilling, and I expect to pick up where we left off in March. Fierro is knocking on the door for world title action at lightweight, and if he can deal with Estela in style, he’ll smash through that door and join the big guns.”

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (23-1 23 KOs) will provide the co-main event action as he meets Rodolfo Bustamante (18-1-1 11 KOs) over ten rounds at super-featherweight. Rounding out the feature portion of the card will be 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs) against Rafael Ortiz over eight rounds at middleweight, and the pro debut of US #1-rated amateur, Criztec Balzaldua, taking on Alejandro Castillo over four at lightweight.