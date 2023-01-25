WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100% knockout rate, and big-punching Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) participated in a media workout today in advance of Saturday’s showdown at London’s OVO Arena exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Artur Beterbiev: “I had a good camp. I had good sparring. I will try to do my best. My team and I always try to be ready for anything, any strategy. I can’t compare {Yarde} to Joe Smith. It’s a different fight. Joe Smith had a belt at that time. It’s not comparable.”

On a potential Dmitry Bivol fight

“Right now, it’s Saturday night. I only think about Saturday night.”

Anthony Yarde: “If you look at what he’s accomplished so far, it’s amazing, and that’s what amps me up. So, again, I beat him, I deserve some respect…he’s never been in a situation where he’s lost. But for me, it’s all about me. That’s the way I am. That’s the way I operate. It’s about me and my legacy. He’s just the person with the belts.”