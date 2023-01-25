After nearly five years, Reyna Promotions is finally bringing professional boxing back to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area. “Battle in the City” will take place February 18th in Robstown, Texas Fairgrounds. Nine bouts are scheduled to take place. 48-year-old heavyweight Ron Guerrero (23-22-3, 14 KOs) who has been in the ring with Tony Thompson, Jameel McCline, Frans Botha, Ray Austin, and many more is set to have his farewell fight in front of his hometown fans against Corey Barlow (3-5-2, 2 KOs) of Austin, Texas in a six rounder.

The co-main event will be Sammy Castaneda (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of the Rio Grande Valley taking on Bryan “B-Smooth” Springs (3-6-2, 1 KO) of San Antonio in a six round super lightweight showdown. The main event will be local product Mark Beuke (10-3, 5 KOs) taking on Adam Ealoms (6-23-3, 2 KOs) of Bryan, Texas, in a six round middleweight showdown.

For tickets call (361) 249-0449, (361) 288-9319, or (361) 434-7750. Opening bell set for 7PM. Card subject to change. Former Fightnews.com journalist Christian Schmidt set to be the ring announcer.