By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Two-time world champion Lovemore Ndou has predicted IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) will defeat former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) when they clash on August 26 at the Bank Stadium in Townsville that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event via Pay-Per-View.

“Tim Tszyu has the skills to defeat Jeff Horn on August 26,” Ndou told Fightnews.com®. “Tszyu is very accurate and precise with his punches and also has good power. He is the only boxer in Australia that I go to see in action because I think he will be a world champion when he does get that opportunity.

“Tim actually was putting me through punches on the pads a few years ago at the Tszyu Academy when I was preparing for a comeback fight. He was a good trainer also.

“I trained with his father Kostya under Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis. I sparred many rounds with Kostya and I see many of the same skills his father possessed in Tim.

“Horn had that win over Manny Pacquiao in 2017 but only because Pacman took him too cheap and I think had not prepared himself for that fight. He came to Australia only seven days before the fight. Pacquiao was on his phone at press conferences. He wasn’t motivated for Horn and paid the price.

“Horn boxed liked an amateur when Terrence Crawford stopped him in Las Vegas to take the title.

“Horn was stopped by Michael Zerafa in 2019 and in their rematch he was out on his feet in round nine against Zerafa when the referee gave Horn time to recover by inspecting his cut eye. Zerafa should have been crowned the winner.

“Tszyu will take Horn to school on August 26 in Townsville.”