Pitters, Sugden make weight

Shakan Pitters 174.5 vs. Chad Sugden 174.25

(British light heavyweight title) Isaac Chamberlain 206 vs. Anthony Woolery 201.25

Michael Hennessy Jr 159.25 vs. Tom Brennan 159.1

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest

Idris Virgo 166.75 vs. Josh Hodgins 164.5

Conah Walker 153.75 vs. Nathan Bendon 155.25 Venue: TV Studio, Redditch, England

Promoter: Hennessy Sports

Venue: TV Studio, Redditch, England

Promoter: Hennessy Sports

TV: Channel 5 (UK)

