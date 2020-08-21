

All Star Boxing continues its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series tonight. The main event will feature former 2x world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-11-2, 13 KOs) Mexico City, Mexico vs. former world title challenger Axel Aragon Vega (13-3-1, 8 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The 10 round light flyweight battle will have the World Boxing Association Fedecentro Light Flyweight title at play. This will be the second of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Juarez is a fan favorite on Telemundo now headlining his 5th main event on its air. He is a veteran of 10 years as a pro but is just 29 years old. He fought valiently in his last world title fight in 2018 and is hungry for a third attempt. He knows Vega is fresh off of a world title opportunity. Juarez must turn back his challenge to reach his goal of a third and winning world title attempt.

You’re coming off of back to back losses following challenging for the world title. What adjustments do you feel you need to make to get back on track?

I think my strategies in my last two fights came up short. I will tighten up both offensively and defensively to return to winning form.

What do you know about your opponent?

I really don’t know much about him but he did recently challenge for a world title. I expect a tough fight from him as he wants this victory just as much as I do.

His challenge for a world title came at a lower weight division. Do you feel this could work out to a strength advantage for you?

It will depend on how he physically fills out when he enters the ring. I do feel I have the advantage of having fought at this weight for many years.

Do you feel you will need to use all the experience you can to combat his advantage of having youth on his side?

I fully expect to use all the experience I have. Since I do not know much about him or what his strengths are my experience is the sure thing.

How has the facial recognition been for you having headlined Telemundo so many times?

So many more people know me both nationally and internationally. I am very grateful to my promoters Tutico Zabala and Ricardo Maldonado for all the support they have given me for so many years.

What immediate goals would you have following a victory tonight?

I would really like an opportunity for a rematch with Kenshiro Teraji or any of the other champions in my weight division.

What type of fight should the fans expect from you tonight?

I will constantly be on the attack until I achieve victory. I will not be denied tonight of victory.

* * *

“Baby” Juarez vs. “El Mini” Aragon will air tonight at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo