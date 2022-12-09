ESPN has announced that it will air a clash for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title between current WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete and former champ Oscar Valdez. The bout will take place February 3 in Glendale, Arizona. The co-feature will be a junior welterweight clash between Jose Pedraza and Arnold Barboza Jr.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.