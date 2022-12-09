Navarrete-Valdez to clash on ESPN ESPN has announced that it will air a clash for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title between current WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete and former champ Oscar Valdez. The bout will take place February 3 in Glendale, Arizona. The co-feature will be a junior welterweight clash between Jose Pedraza and Arnold Barboza Jr. Colonel: Tyson Fury could be the GOAT Exclusive Interview Kenneth Simms Jr. Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

