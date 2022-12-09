By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan talks to Fightnews.com® about Tyson Fury, whom he says could be the greatest heavyweight of all time. He also talks about dream fights with Tyson Fury against other great heavyweights, which include Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes and Lennox Lewis.

“Because of Tyson Fury’s size, Muhammad Ali would box in the hallway and stay away from him. I am talking about the early Ali and not the one after the layoff. I think Ali would be able to stay away from Fury and box his ears off but in the end if Fury hits him on the chin he is going. Fury could definitely knock Ali out. There were European fighters who had knocked down Ali.

“Lennox Lewis is a super, super fighter. He was very clever. He had a knack of pushing a guy’s head down like he did with the White Buffalo Frans Botha and knocked him out with one shot. Lennox Lewis has got to rate as one of the best heavyweights of all time. Lennox is a dear friend but I think Tyson Fury is something special. A freak of the day. Great race horses and great athletes are freaks and Tyson Fury is one of them. Tyson Fury gets knocked down but he gets back up. Not a lot of heavyweights who get knocked down can get back up. Wilder put Fury down but he got up. And Wilder can punch.

“Getting up from a knockdown is the key and that is why I rated Larry Holmes as number one. I’ve seen him get knocked out in Pittsburg by Renaldo Snipes and at the count of three his eyes were rolling back in his head and his right foot was quivering but he got up to beat Renaldo. I’ve seen Larry get hit by Ernie Shavers, which everyone agrees is the best heavyweight puncher of all time and he beat him after being down and then the same thing happened against Mike Weaver. Larry got knocked out but got up to beat all three of them. At that time in history, no other super heavyweight had got off the canvas three times after being knocked out. That’s why I rated Larry Holmes as number one. Not the Larry Holmes that boxed Mike Tyson.

“I have Tyson Fury knocking Larry Holmes out. Tyson Fury is a freak of nature like Secretariat, who is a huge man who is super tough and a super great guy.

“Tyson Fury knocks out everybody, in my opinion, until he gets too old. He is the greatest fighter in the world today and could be the best heavyweight who ever lived.“