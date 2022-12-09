December 9, 2022
Boxing News

Warrington, Lopez make weight

Josh Warrington 125.3 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 124.3
(IBF featherweight title)

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Ebanie Bridges 117.75 vs. Shannon O’connell 117.35
(IBF female bantamweight title)

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Felix Cash 166 vs. Celso Neves 166.2
James Metcalf 153.6 vs. Courtney Pennington 153.1
Koby McNamara 120.1 vs. Nabil Ahmed 120.3
Shannon Courtenay 124.7 vs. Gemma Ruegg 124.8
Cory O’Regan 137.8 vs. Antonio Rodriguez 136.7
Hopey Price 123.2 vs. Jonathan Santana 123.8
Rhiannon Dixon 134.8 vs. Kristine Shergold 134.3
Junaid Bostan 155.9 vs. Athanasios Glynos 155.8

Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds, England
Promoter: Matchroom Boxing
TV: DAZN

