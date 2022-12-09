Josh Warrington 125.3 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 124.3
(IBF featherweight title)
Ebanie Bridges 117.75 vs. Shannon O’connell 117.35
(IBF female bantamweight title)
Felix Cash 166 vs. Celso Neves 166.2
James Metcalf 153.6 vs. Courtney Pennington 153.1
Koby McNamara 120.1 vs. Nabil Ahmed 120.3
Shannon Courtenay 124.7 vs. Gemma Ruegg 124.8
Cory O’Regan 137.8 vs. Antonio Rodriguez 136.7
Hopey Price 123.2 vs. Jonathan Santana 123.8
Rhiannon Dixon 134.8 vs. Kristine Shergold 134.3
Junaid Bostan 155.9 vs. Athanasios Glynos 155.8
Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds, England
Promoter: Matchroom Boxing
TV: DAZN
Lopez is gonna shock the world….he has been flying under the radar and he’s been on a tear. This should be an exciting fight and have been waiting for it since it was announced