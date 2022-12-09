Camilleri stops Soliman in one By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Middleweight Joel Camilleri (25-8-1, 13 KOs) needed just over sixty seconds to stop former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (49-17-1, 19 KOs) on Friday night at the Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Camilleri rocked the 49-year-old Soliman with with a big right hand followed by a barrage of punches that sent Soliman to the canvas and ended the fight. Camilleri claimed the vacant Australasian 160lb. title. Matchroom inks "Gunna Man" Thomas Mattice Warrington, Lopez make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

