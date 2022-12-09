By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Middleweight Joel Camilleri (25-8-1, 13 KOs) needed just over sixty seconds to stop former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (49-17-1, 19 KOs) on Friday night at the Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Camilleri rocked the 49-year-old Soliman with with a big right hand followed by a barrage of punches that sent Soliman to the canvas and ended the fight. Camilleri claimed the vacant Australasian 160lb. title.
49 years old with 67 pro bouts! Call it a day my man before you get seriously hurt!!
Do the Sanctioning bodies have any sort of pension plan? There needs to be rules in place to protect the boxer.