Super featherweight Thomas Mattice has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Mattice (20-3-1 15 KOs) recorded the biggest win of his career in his last outing, taking the unbeaten record of Christian Tapia in his Cleveland hometown in November, and landing the WBC Continental Americas title in the process. ‘Gunna Man’ had previously pushed Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz all the way in February 2020, being edged out via Majority Decision at Lightweight in Philadelphia, and now the 32 year old is looking to bring more big fights to Cleveland alongside his gym and stablemate Montana Love.

