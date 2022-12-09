December 9, 2022
Weights from Madison Square Garden

Teofimo Lopez Vs Sandor Martin Pose (1)
Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez 139.2 vs. Sandor Martin 139.8
Jared Anderson 239 vs. Jerry Forrest 228.2
Xander Zayas 153 vs. Alexis Salazar 153.8
Keyshawn Davis 134.8 vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134

Frederic Julan 175.8 vs. Joe Ward 174.4
Damian Knyba 245.8 vs. Emilio Salas 217
Tiger Johnson 141 vs. Mike Ohan Jr. 141.6

Note: Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia was canceled because Tapia was not cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Note: Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic was canceled due to Tucker missing the contract weight of 148 pounds.

Venue: Madison Square Garden, NYC
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

