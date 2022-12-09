By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with rising super lightweight contender Kenneth Simms Jr. (18-2-1, 6 KOs) as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Nicolas Demario (16-7-3, 10 KOs) on December 17 in Las Vegas on the undercard of Frank Martin vs. Michael Rivera. Simms Jr. talked about his journey in boxing including his loss to Jose Ramirez in 2012 Olympic Trials, plus shared his thoughts on the potential super showdown of Spence-Crawford and who he likes in Tank vs. Kingry and much more in this exclusive interview.

_