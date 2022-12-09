By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

Thai 115-pounder Aran Dipaen (15-3, 12 KOs) retained the IBF Pan Pacific junior bantamweight championship bout with a technical decision over Justine Darap (11-3, 7 KOs) on Wednesday at Stadium Nine, Samutprakarn, Thailand. Dipaen controlled the fight, connecting with accurate combinations on his aggressive opponent. In round four, Dipaen suffered a cut over the left eye as a result of accidental head clash and the referee Sanong Auim stopped the contest in round five after consulting with the ringside doctor. The fight went to the scorecards and Dipaen was crowned the winner by scores 49-46, 49-46, 49-46.

In other action, bantamweight Songsaeng Phoyaem (19-3, 13 KOs) stopped Kiatthphong Khachonsantichai (3-5) in round three. Phoyaem was coming off a ten round decision loss to former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa.

Bangkok based 112-pounder Nanthanon Thongchai (10-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a knockout over Nirun Baonok (7-20) in round three of a scheduled six round bout.

Pattaya-based female 112-pounder Nillada “Wonder Woman” Meekoon (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round knockout over Su Ching Wen (0-1) in a scheduled six. (Meekon is a former Muay Thai star)

IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said “The Dipaen and Darap bout was exciting, but unfortunately the contest went to a technical decision. Dipaen is ready to challenge for a world title fight again. He gave IBF/WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue a good fight in 2022.

“Also Phoyaem gave Daigo Higa a great fight in Japan. Phoyaem is now performing better as a bantamweight and has targeted a world title challenge.”

