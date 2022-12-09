WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) went face to face with WBO #6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the final press conference on Thursday before they meet on Saturday headlining a $39.99 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Terence Crawford: “I’m very focused and have been since day one strictly on Avanesyan. We know what he brings to the table, but we’re going to elevate it to a higher level. this Saturday we’ll be victorious, and going to have fun doing it. I really can’t look at too much of who [Avanesyan] fought and how they fought each other. When [Avanesyan] and I match up we’ll be making our adjustments on the fly and we’re going to do what we do best, which is shine.”

David Avanesyan: “This is a big fight, a huge fight. I had a great camp, and I’m going to be giving everything to win this fight. Everyone is talking about Terence, I’m not only here to win this fight decisively but to shock the world. Come Sunday morning, the news will be spreading that I raised the belt, and shocked the world. I’ll be getting to go back and see my family who I haven’t seen for so long, and return home a champion.”