August 18, 2019
Boxing News

Navarrete to return Sept 14 in Las Vegas

By Miguel Maravilla

WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will make a quick return to the ring following his third round TKO over Francisco de Vaca on Saturday night. Navarrete has earned a spot on the September 14 Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum confirmed it. “He’s Mexican. He’s proud of being Mexican. September 14 is Mexican Independence Day weekend, and the best fighter in Mexico will be there to defend his title!”

