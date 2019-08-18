By Miguel Maravilla

WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will make a quick return to the ring following his third round TKO over Francisco de Vaca on Saturday night. Navarrete has earned a spot on the September 14 Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum confirmed it. “He’s Mexican. He’s proud of being Mexican. September 14 is Mexican Independence Day weekend, and the best fighter in Mexico will be there to defend his title!”