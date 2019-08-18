By Nick Giongco

Mexican Cesar Ramirez landed in Manila and immediately dropped by Plaza Mexico, a public square that commemorates the historic Galleon Trade involving Manila and Acapulco that spanned centuries.



Ramirez battles Filipino champion John Riel Casimero for the interim WBO bantamweight title on Aug. 24 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate. The Casimero-Ramirez duel is being presented by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions in coordination with Sean Gibbons. Manila mayor Isko Moreno has been invited by MP Promotions to attend the official weigh in and fight itself.



