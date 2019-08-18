By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over previously unbeaten Francisco “Panchito” de Vaca (20-1, 6 KOs) before 3,944 on Saturday night in the inaugural boxing card at the Banc of California Stadium located on the site of the former Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Navarrete came out landing big punches in the opening round snapping de Vaca’s head back a few times. De Vaca answered with some solid counters as the things began to warm up. In round two, Navarrete landed a three punch combination dropping De Vaca. The third round saw Navarrete go for the stoppage as he came out attacking De Vaca and bloodying him. Credit to the challenger as he kept fighting back but the champ’s attack was too much and referee Raul Caiz Sr. stepped in to stop the fight at 1:54.