WBC light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) will fight in a highly anticipated title unification bout Friday, October 18 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ESPN will televise.

“This could very well be the fight of the year,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “These are two evenly matched, undefeated light heavyweight champions. There is nothing better in the sport of boxing.”