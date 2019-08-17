By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Russian lightweight Dmitry Yun (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Javier Martinez (5-7, 3 KOs). Martinez scored a knockdown in the opening seconds as Yun was up on his feet quickly. Referee Jack Reiss deducted a point from Martinez in the third as Martinez continued spitting out his mouthpiece. Shortly after Martinez sent Yun to the canvas a second time. Martinez kept fighting on as he made things complicated for Yun. Sensing the urgency Yun pressed hard in the final round. Scores were 57-54, 57-54, and 56-54 in favor of Yun.