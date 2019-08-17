IBF #3, WBA #5, WBO #6, WBC #11 super middleweight Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over previously unbeaten Cesar Nunez (16–1-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Friedrich Ebert Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Feigenbutz, a former WBA interim champion, battered Nunez to the canvas twice in round eight and the bout was waved off after Nunez continued to absorb punishment without firing back. Time was 1:58.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight Ahmad Ali (15-0-1, 10 KOs) unanimously outpointed Arman Torosyan (19-7-1, 16 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 117-109, 115-113, 117-110.