It was officially announced today that WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will make the third defense of his title versus Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday, September 14 at T-Mobile Arena as the co-feature to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s fight against Otto Wallin.

Also, in a 10-round super lightweight special attraction, former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (26-2, 13 KOs) will fight two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs).

The fights will stream live in the United States on ESPN+.