Former WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (25-3-3,14 KOs) will attempt to regain his former belt against Ramon Alvarez (28-7-3,16 KOs) when they square off for the vacant title on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 36-year-old Lara is coming off a draw in March against then-champion Brian Castano, who was stripped of the title in June when he couldn’t come to terms to fight mandatory challenger Michel Soro. This left the title vacant.

Alvarez is coming into the fight from a split decision over Jose Carlos Paz in April. Alvarez is the brother of Canelo Alvarez.