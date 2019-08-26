Unbeaten middleweight Connor “The Kid Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Rafael Ramirez (21-5-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night outdoors at Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California. Coyle dropped Ramirez in the opening round, but the Irishman was penalized a point for pushing his opponent to the canvas. After Coyle dropped Ramirez once again in round two, a white towel came flying out of Ramirez’ corner.

Unbeaten super welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (17-0, 13 KOs) ripped two vicious left hooks to the body of Fabian Lyimo (23-10-2, 15 KOs) who took a knee and failed to beat the 10-count in the second round of the co-featured event.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Brandon Valdes (13-0, 7 KOs) pitched a “shutout” by winning all eight rounds against Jesus Martinez (26-9, 13 KOs). Two knockdowns. 80-70 3x.