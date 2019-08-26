Force Train Promotions in association with Kings Promotions delivered an exciting night of boxing at the Arabia Shrine Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night. The main event saw local favorite Jerrico Walton (15-0, 7 KOs) win his biggest fight to date by defeating former world champion Victor Terrazas (38-7-2, 21 KOs) of Mexico. Walton dominated the action with the offcial scorecards tallying 79-73 and 80-72 twice all in his favor while winning the vacant ABF welterweight title.

Rounding out the card:

Pablo Cruz (18-2, 6 KOs) UD William Gonzalez (30-13, 26 KOs) 59-55 twice and 58-56 6rds super featherweights

Marcus Bates (9-1-1, 8 KOs) UD Saul Hernandez (14-13-1, 9 KOs) 79-73 twice and 78-74 8rds super bantamweights

Raphael Igbokwe(13-2, 6 KOs) UD Genc Pllana (5-1, 2 KOs) 79-73 twice and 78-74 8rds super middleweights

Andre August (8-1-1, 5 KOs) UD Christian Solorzano (7-13, 6 KOs) 39-37 all three scorecards 4rds light heavyweights

Joshua Freeland (1-0, 1 KOs) TKO 2:43 round 1 Luis Bricen-Roman (0-1, 0 KO) 4 rds super welterweights

Jesse Garcia (8-0, 5 KOs) TKO 1:48 rd 5 Christian Guido (7-12, 6 KOs) 6 rds lightweights

*Tristan Kalkreuth (2-0, 2 KOs) TKO 1:55 rd 3 Aaron John Valentine (1-2, 1 KOs) 4 rds cruiserweight

*Kalkreuth won the $1000 cash prize KO of the night.