Bantamweight Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-1, 5 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Saul Sanchez (12-1, 7 KOs) by ten round split decision on Friday night at the outdoor venue of Omega Products International in Corona, California. Scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Rodriguez, 96-94 for Sanchez.

In the co-feature, welterweights Luis Lopez (7-0-1, 3 KOs) and Demarcus Layton (7-1-1, 4 KOs) fought to a majority six round draw. One judge scored the bout for Layton at 58-56, while the remaining two had it even at 57-57.

Heavyweight Oscar Torrez (7-0, 4 KOs) dropped Miguel Cubos (13-21-1, 10 KOs) twice in route to a fifth round stoppage at the 1:49 mark.

Unbeaten heavyweight Gabriel Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) went the distance for the first time against Daniel Najera (9-4-1, 4 KOs). Scores 60-54 and 59-55, twice.

Junior lightweight prospect Sebastian Salinas (2-0, 1 KOs) outpointed Michael Gaxiola (4-17) 40-36 across the board in a four-rounder.