By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is looking teach Michael Zerafa a lesson when they clash in a middleweight contest on Saturday in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia.

“Michael Zerafa has talked me down, Mundine did the same. Look what happened to him,” Horn told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s smug and arrogant when I’ve seen him, the way he chews gum in your face, the way he talks, the way he says I can’t box and he’s going to knock me out. There are a few things that do get under my skin. It all comes down to fight night. I never say I’ll knock people out…but it would be good to land some punches on him!”