By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese prodigy Naoya “Monster” Inoue will face Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in the bantamweight final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) in Saitama city, Japan, on November 7. It was officially announced with the presence of both contestants today (Monday) by Ohashi Promotions, presided by former WBC/WBA 105-pound champion Hideyuki Ohashi.



“Filipino Flash” Donaire is the WBA super champ, while “Monster” Inoue is the WBA unified champ and IBF ruler. It will take place at the Saitama Super Arena, the maximum capacity of which is 37,000. In a companion world title go, Naoya’s younger brother, also unbeaten WBC interim bantam champ Takuma Inoue will cope with WBC champ Nordine Oubaali of France for WBC unification.



