November 17, 2023
Boxing News

Navarrete: Conceição deserves the rematch

After their all action majority draw on Thursday night, both Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceição were open to a return match.

Emanuel Navarrete: “The decision is well-deserved. Robson is a great fighter. He left his heart in the ring. There were some details with regard to technique, but we accomplished what we said we would do. We gave a great show for the fans. And, at least, I am very happy to come away with the title. He deserves the rematch, but that decision doesn’t depend 100 percent on me. But, if it does happen, I would train even better. He knows how I fight, and I know how he fights, so it would make for an excellent fight.”

Robson Conceição: “It was a hard fight. He is very strong. It was a difficult. But I know what I did tonight. It was a good fight. It deserves a rematch. If we do get the rematch, we will both train harder and will give an even better fight.”

Shakur: I had a bad performance
Stevenson wins WBC lightweight title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Great fight, no way a draw though, Navarrete busted the other guy up. rematch? Sure!
    Shakur did himself no favors, If I had paid for that I’d be annoyed!

    Reply

  • Impossible to not like Navarette. Humble guy whose style is about as fan-friendly as it gets. Would love to see a rematch.

    Reply

  • The broadcasters said :

    “””we all want to watch a rematch between Navarrete and Robson concenciao “”””

    And I agree !!!!!

    Reply
    • >