Stevenson wins WBC lightweight title Two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) outpointed knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds to claim the vacant WBC lightweight world title on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a slow-paced tactical fight with not much action that brought boos from the crowd. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 116-112. Over the twelve rounds, Stevenson landed 19 power punches, De Los Santos landed 14. WBC Day Five Convention Report Like this: Like Loading...

