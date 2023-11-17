Two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) outpointed knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds to claim the vacant WBC lightweight world title on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a slow-paced tactical fight with not much action that brought boos from the crowd. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.
Over the twelve rounds, Stevenson landed 19 power punches, De Los Santos landed 14.
what a waste of time this guy shakur is. First time ever i take the time to watch a fight of his and nothing but disappointment. lame. lame. lame. My goodness he can’t even speak propertly. damn ghetto people.
Do you have the nuts to define ghetto or are you just another racist piece of shit?
snoozefest.
This guy is the worst. He was scared so he decided to box.
Flies fuc@##ing >more entertaining than this “fight”
What did I just watch???? That was NOT boxing. That clown is the poorest excuse for a boxer I have ever seen. They should call him Boring Buckwheat. As for the scoring, De Los Santos clearly won simply by making the fight. I had him up 8-4 but of course they are going to give it this louse that ESPN and Top Rank are trying to turn into a “star”. Count me out. I will never ever watch that bum again. What a black eye for boxing.
I have no words to describe or comment on this figh. No words.
SHA~Tird looked like a fighter that will never be the A side of a PPV. Nobody will pay for that type of S***..At least Haney has a little dog in hiz azz
A good boxer should k is how to cut the ring not just live in ultra defensive boxing style
Shakur is cocky and always says he is the best pound for pound but he can’t prove it
I don’t think he will be a PPV star someday
I wonder how the judges score this fight???
Based on hugs???
Most of the rounds should be 9-9 because nobody cause damage to the other
That’s the problem when your boxing style is so dynamic with lot of physique but zero heart
I miss Mike Tyson ….
Good night everybody I’m sleepy
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Shakur is a skilled fighter, however he fights scared. Boring fighter, this fight did not do him justice.
40 punches? Excuses….
Shame; not really interested…
Not interested in this guy no more.
Shakur Stevenson stunk the place out so bad, the doors to the arena will have to remain open for a week to air out the stench!
One came to fight, while the other guy was terrified of standing toe to toe. Most boring fight of 2023. Shakur is extremely talented but he’s too pretty to engage in a slugfest. he’s looked great against lesser opponents, but when Shakur gets a hard puncher with talent and skills, he rather stay away as far as possible. if this fight was boring, never and I mean never think about buying a Shakur PPV event.
I think everybody can see now what kind of fighter Stevenson is. A BORING one, and also one that fights SCARED. He was scared of de los Santos, and that is why he was running all night, literally running. He should be embarrassed of fighting the way he did. If he really was as good as he thinks he is, he would’ve gotten de los santos out of there. Forget about him ever headlining a ppv. Whoever buys it better be a fan of marathons, because that’s all you’re getting for your money.
Shakur wants to be a PPV star. He’s got a better chance of selling some sort of sleep deprivation remedy to the public on that performance.
And by the way, Tim Bradley is the worst ever calling fights. I know he’s supposed to cheer for the promoter fighter, but he couldn’t find but excuses to justify Stevenson. Just called the fight like it was and put the blame on who deserves it.
The ESPN commentators were mentioning how Shakur was “dominating” the fight with his jab, while a graphic on the screen was showing one guy averaging something like 4 landed jabs a round, while the other guy was averaging about 3 landed…with neither guy really landing any power punches. Kind of annoying from Tim & Joe, but not surprising.
On the other hand, Navarette and Conceicao put on a great show. Conceicao looked done at the end of the 11th, and came back and gutted out the 12th to salvage a Draw. Stevenson, by contrast, did almost nothing for 11 rounds, and came out running in the 12th. Wish it was possible to take a percentage of the purses from Stevenson/De Los Santos, and give it to Navarette & Conceicao who did so much more to earn it.
Pound for Pound the most boring fighter in boxing.
Floyd should retract any offer he gave prior to this fight..if he’s as good as they say, he’d stop these c level fighters ..mayweather was stopping Diego corrales n Ricky Hatton ..thjs guy is less of an attraction than Paulie Malignaggi..at least Paulie exchanged
Talking about Mayweather, he was also involved in some pretty boring fights, but I think everyone will agree that he never and I repeat, never fought SCARED. The reason for him on being boring was that for the most part, he was way better than the opponent. And don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t a fan of Mayweather. But regardless of the level of how good the opponent, I never saw fear in him.
I knew De Los Santos would have been a tough task for Stevenson because their reflexes nearly mirror each other, but De Los Santos can naturally crack (Stevenson has stinging punches that drains a fighter).
Tough fight to watch though PERO if fans love to see two (2) fighters with fast reflexes, fast movements and fast hands – this fight was for somebody to love.
De Los Santos tried to hit Stevenson, but Stevenson was not there to get hit. De Los Santos, for an unknown reason(s), failed to build enough pressure on Stevenson; De Los Santos also failed to go for broke with a high punch volume – however, things are easier said than done against Stevenson.
Who is next for Stevenson? Maybe Zepeda or Cruz because they have high pressure styles that will keep fans focused, shouting and excited.
It was a stinker but that’s what happens with two left-handed counterpunchers. Compubox had 19 power punches to 14 in favor of Shakur, so clearly it was a chess match. If De Los Santos was the only guy willing to fight him & barely touched him, why won’t Tank, Haney, Loma, & all of the other lightweights fight him? Most fans love KOs but don’t appreciate ring generalship, controlling of distance, & a good jab.