Shakur Stevenson captured the vacant WBC lightweight crown with a unanimous decision win against Dominican puncher Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday night in Las Vegas, but neither fighter was satisfied afterward.
Shakur Stevenson: “I had a bad performance tonight. That’s all I’m really focused on. I wasn’t feeling too good, so I’ll live with it. It’s okay. I came here and got the victory, and that’s all I wanted to do. I just didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel good before the fight. Honestly, I had already told myself that if I feel like this in the ring and if it’s not going well, I’m going to make sure that I box and get the victory.”
Edwin De Los Santos: “We all know what happened. He came for a track meet. He didn’t come to fight. I showed that I am on a higher level because he never stood and fought like he does with other fighters. I did my job. He came to survive. That’s what he did. They gifted him the title, but I’m the people’s champion.”
And now the excuses come pouring in…hands down, De Los Santos won that fight!
I didn’t see this fight, but it sounds like it was yet another decision in favor of the fighter they deem most marketable. Absolutely shameful.
Boring fight for a spectator, for Shakur it was a lousy showing, he did what he had to do and get the win but as far as gaining interest and a larger following that will not be accomplished with this fight…shoot the fans were chanting loud and clear Canelo…Canelo..Canelo that was funny
Well his performance was poor because he wanted it to
If he would look for the ko and fight agressively the story would be different
But he was afraid of get ko
The broke hand is a very famous and cheap excuse
Hell if I were a fan and came of this particular fight, I would never go to a boxing event again, that simple!
Knew this would be the outcome and is the reason why I skipped the fight for an early nap
If Shakur would stop talking about how great he is maybe a bad night would be more tolerable. Maybe but he is a boring fighter.
Well well, not as good as he’s made out to be. Shakur who?
Both of these boxers were afraid to be carried out on their shields. The result was a Vegas dance gig.