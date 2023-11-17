Shakur Stevenson captured the vacant WBC lightweight crown with a unanimous decision win against Dominican puncher Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday night in Las Vegas, but neither fighter was satisfied afterward.

Shakur Stevenson: “I had a bad performance tonight. That’s all I’m really focused on. I wasn’t feeling too good, so I’ll live with it. It’s okay. I came here and got the victory, and that’s all I wanted to do. I just didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel good before the fight. Honestly, I had already told myself that if I feel like this in the ring and if it’s not going well, I’m going to make sure that I box and get the victory.”

Edwin De Los Santos: “We all know what happened. He came for a track meet. He didn’t come to fight. I showed that I am on a higher level because he never stood and fought like he does with other fighters. I did my job. He came to survive. That’s what he did. They gifted him the title, but I’m the people’s champion.”