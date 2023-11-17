On February 23, the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, will pulsate to the beat of the Quebec-Ontario rivalry as Montrealer Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) and Torontonian Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) face off in Eye of the Tiger’s first event in the region. The showdown between the top two Canadian middleweights will be broadcast simultaneously on the ESPN+ network and PunchingGrace.com.

After making changes to his training regimen with the help of his new trainer John Scully, Butler returned to victory in his fight against Ivan Alvarez, stopping him in the 9th round last Saturday. Rolls is coming off a loss to Austim “Ammo” Williams.