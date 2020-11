Nakatani, Magramo make weight By Joe Koizumi Unbeaten Japanese prospect WBO#3 Junto Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs) tipped the beam at the 112-pound flyweight limit, while #1 Giemel Magramo (24-1, 20 KOs), Philippines, scaled at 111.75, a quarter under the limit. They will dispute the vacant WBO flyweight belt (renounced by former champ Kosei Tanaka) tomorrow (Friday) at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. Yoka-Hammer set for Nov 27 Flores aiming to derail Ortiz Saturday

