Unbeaten Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (8-0, 7 KOs) will return against Christian Hammer (25-6, 15 KOs) on November 27 in Nantes, France. Hammer was slated to face David Allen in the UK on October 31, was forced out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Christian Hammer: “Yoka is a strong boxer, but I’ve been in the ring with completely different calibers. I want to work my way up again with a road win and show that you have to reckon with me in 2020 also.”