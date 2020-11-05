Unbeaten Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (8-0, 7 KOs) will return against Christian Hammer (25-6, 15 KOs) on November 27 in Nantes, France. Hammer was slated to face David Allen in the UK on October 31, was forced out due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Christian Hammer: “Yoka is a strong boxer, but I’ve been in the ring with completely different calibers. I want to work my way up again with a road win and show that you have to reckon with me in 2020 also.”
Yoka is gonna smash him! Hammer is to ordinary, average and aging. Yoka has the size, athleticism, power and youth. Hammer is just a spoke in the wheel.
Hammer is a decent journeyman. Good fight for Yoka to continue working his skills.
This should be a very good test for Tony Yoka, even tho I see Tony winning quite easily by knockout early. The young man is tall, strong and hungry. He also has long arms and delivers his punches good. He doesn’t throw wild at all, once he hurts you, fights over. Should be exciting seeing Tony Yoka get better and better. Man the heavyweight division is exciting these days again…