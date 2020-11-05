By Gabriel F. Cordero
WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is reportedly being sought by Baltimore police in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left several people injured. According to WJZ, the local CBS affiliate, at 1:53AM this morning a vehicle ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene. According to the station, a source named Davis as the driver who ran the red light.
Boxer Gervonta Davis Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident In Baltimore, Source Says
Adrian Broner the 2nd!
Adrien Broner Jr. LMFAO
Sucks that things like this happen to fighters who actually have a chance to make history by being the best they can be. Truth of the matter is that Broner ruined his life when he was talented. Now Davis looks like he’s heading in the same direction. It was horrible seeing how a few months ago he attacked his girlfriend/baby’s mom and it was all caught on surveillance. If Gervonta Davis was driving that car that left, he may be in big trouble and locked up for at least 1 year.
Well, at least Broner won’t be alone in jail
If Davis is officially confirmed/charged as a hit and run driver, then he is a pure idiot who needs time in the cage to think about his stupidity.
Davis has an opportunity of a lifetime to create wealth for himself and for his family. Davis better get his sh*t together outside the ring.
I will see how LE and/or possibly the prosecution handle(s) this incident against Davis.