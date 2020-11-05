By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is reportedly being sought by Baltimore police in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left several people injured. According to WJZ, the local CBS affiliate, at 1:53AM this morning a vehicle ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene. According to the station, a source named Davis as the driver who ran the red light.