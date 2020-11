The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame 2020 induction weekend starts Friday night at the beautiful Marriot Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will be held in accordance with CDC protocols.

Weekend Schedule Of Events

FRIDAY November 6

PROFESSIONAL BOXING SHOW by T&K BOXING PROMOTIONS

6:00PM doors open 5:00PM

Tickets can be ordered on T&K Boxing Promotions website

SATURDAY DAY November 7

10:00AM – 4:00PM

ALL DAY: FIST CASTING, MEMORABILIA FOR SALE, BOOK SIGNINGS, AUTOGRAPHS & MORE

10:00AM – 11:00AM Referee & Judge Seminar – Brian Garry FBHOF Class of 2009

LIVE PODCAST WITH THE SHADOW LEAGUE 11:00AM – 1:00PM FEATURING RHETT BUTLER

2:30PM “THE FINE ART OF COACHING” Steve Canton FBHOF BOD, Class of 2009

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET

reg 6:00PM dinner 7:00PM cash & cc bar

Guest speaker: Mark Beiro, Class of 2009

Music

Awards

Class of 2020 introduction

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9

BREAKFAST WITH INDUCTEES: 8:00AM – 10:00AM

OFFICIAL INDUCTION CEREMONY 11:00AM

Cake & Coffee to follow by Alessi Bakery

Book a room and order tickets on our website

** Dinner & Breakfast advance ticket order required

** Saturday day show & Induction ticket can be purchased at door