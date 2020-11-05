ESPN has announced that it is laying off some 300 employees. The network says the job cuts are due to the impact of COVID-19. No indication as to whether anyone in boxing is involved.

The Impact Network has hired 18-year-old Zach Hirsch as a ringside reporter for its boxing telecasts. Hirsch, the son of famed boxing manager Scott Hirsch, is known for his sports handicapping skills. He has more than 350,000 followers on his @ipickwins Instagram account. Other members of the broadcast team are Antonio Tarver and Curran Bhatia.

WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel oversaw the official belting of new WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer at a ceremony today in Naranjito, Puerto Rico. Former world champions José Pedraza and Alex ‘El Nene’ Sánchez presented Mayer with the belt.