November 5, 2020
Crawford-Brook undercard announced

The knockout king of the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, junior welterweight southpaw Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder on the undercard of the November 14 world title doubleheader undercard featuring WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford against former welterweight world champion Kell Brook. The co-main event will showcase the WBA super flyweight world title rematch between champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and the man he defeated to win the title, Andrew “The Monster” Moloney.

Other fights:

Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-1, 5 KOs)
8 Rounds, Bantamweight

Tyler Howard (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (22-7-1, 13 KOs)
8 Rounds, Middleweight

Raymond Muratalla (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. TBA
8/6 Rounds, Lightweight

Duke Ragan (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA
4 Rounds, Featherweight

Vegas Larfield (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Juan Alberto Flores (2-0-1)
4 Rounds, Bantamweight

  • I cant see kell brook even lasting the whole fight with crawford, what I want to see is all these welterweight champions fighting each other instead of taking lesser opponents, I mean some of these champs fight once a year, not like the old days for sure

