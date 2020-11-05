Quotes from today’s Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa press conference ahead of Saturday’s action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

Devin Haney (24-0 15 KOs)

What kind of fighter do you think Gamboa will be on Saturday night, after watching his previous fight against Gervonta Davis?

“He’s the type of fighter that will bring his all. Every fight he goes in there, no matter if he’s hurt, and lays it all on the line.”

What do you have to do on Saturday to beat him?

“I have a lot of things that I have to do to get the win on Saturday. The main thing is to go into the ring and dominate, I don’t want to just get the win, I want to make a statement. This will be a statement victory. I want to go in the ring and show Gamboa I’m the best fighter he’s been in the ring with.”

You’re been labeled amongst Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, do you feel like you have to knock out Gamboa to get to the big fights you want?

“Honestly I feel I have to look bad to get these guys in the ring with me. The better that I look it seems the more they run. I’m going to put on a statement performance, get the job done and beat him worst than he’s ever been beaten before.”

What can fans expect on Saturday night?

“Tune in on Saturday night, it’s going to be fireworks. Gamboa is a tough competitor, he comes to fight every single time and doesn’t lay down for anybody. I’m going to bring the pressure, bring the excitement so tune in it’s going to be one hell of a night.”

Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs)

How are you feeling about facing Haney?

“I’m expected a great fight and I’ve got a great rival in front of me.”

After facing Gervonta Davis in your last fight, who’s a better fight Davis or Haney?

“It doesn’t matter who’s the best fighter is. What matters is what happens in the ring on Saturday.”

How do you stop Devin Haney?

“Haney can say whatever he wants, once we’re in the ring the only person in charge is God and I’ll be there to fight.”

What’s your message to your fans and Devin Haney?

“God gave me this opportunity, I’m here to fight and god will have his say on Saturday night.”