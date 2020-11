FBHOF Weights from St. Petersburg, Florida

Kali Reis 139.2 vs. Kandi Wyatt 139.2

(WBA female super lightweight championship) Isaiah Steen 166.6 vs. Juan De Angel 167.4

Carlos Arrieta 126.4 vs. Julio Buitrago 130.6

Jose Ocasio 116.8 vs. Jerrod Miner 124.2

Jeremiah Milton 228.8 vs. D’Angelo Swaby 233.8

Bryce Mills 145.2 vs. Javier Gonzalez 143.4

Clarence Booth TBA vs. Rondale Hubbert TBA

Daniel Alberto Coronel 123.4 vs. Dominique Crowder 126.8

Myasia Oglesby 125.6 vs. Feifilimai Faiva 125.2

Jaica Pavilus 131.6 vs. Carisse Brown 128.2

Justin Jones 156.6 vs. Clarence Brown 157.4

Angel Ilarraza 158.6 vs. Nissan Anderson 158.8 Event: 2020 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame

Venue: St. Petersburg Marriott, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Promoter: T&K Promotions

TV: Impact Network (delayed broadcast)

