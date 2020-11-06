Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm (40-5-3, 18 KOs) will return to the ring on December 19 in a ten-rounder that will be streamed on PPV via BILD.de. For the 41-year-old Sturm, this will be his first bout since February 2016. He will be fighting under the banner of his former promoter Universum Box Promotion. His opponent is TBA.