November 6, 2020
All-Star Panel discusses boxing business

Step Into the Ring: Legal and Business Issues in Boxing
Miami Law and the Entertainment and Sports Law Society presented an interesting webinar titled “Step Into the Ring: Legal and Business Issues in Boxing” on Thursday night. An all-star panel included boxing attorney/manager Tony Gonzalez, Hall of Fame promoter Don King, boxing attorney Alejandro “Alex” Brito, WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, and Boxeo Telemundo promoter Tuto Zabala Jr.

The panel discussed how the attorney, the promoter, the manager, the agent, and the WBA support the professional athletes in the boxing industry. Topics included promotional activities, drafting agreements, legal representation, managing the event, and more. The webinar was open to Miami Law students and the University of Miami community.

