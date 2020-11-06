By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16 KOs), 112, impressively acquired the WBO flyweight belt as he took the initiative from the outset, effectively battered WBO#1 Giemel Magramo (24-2, 20 KOs), 111.75, and finally finished him with a barrage of punches at 2:10 of the eighth round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Nakatani, an elongated southpaw, had the Filipino slowing down with persistent body attacks and dropped him with furious combinations to the face and the belly for the count.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.