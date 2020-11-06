November 6, 2020
Boxing News

Nakatani finishes Magramo, wins vacant WBO 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16 KOs), 112, impressively acquired the WBO flyweight belt as he took the initiative from the outset, effectively battered WBO#1 Giemel Magramo (24-2, 20 KOs), 111.75, and finally finished him with a barrage of punches at 2:10 of the eighth round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Nakatani, an elongated southpaw, had the Filipino slowing down with persistent body attacks and dropped him with furious combinations to the face and the belly for the count.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

All-Star Panel discusses boxing business

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>