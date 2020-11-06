“In my role as a manager and coach of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and to all our fans, that starting today, November 6th, “Canelo” becomes a free agent, so we are ready to continue with his boxing career.
“All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be!
“We will announce date, rival and place very soon, and we will return stronger than ever to keep growing and showing that Mexican boxing is the best.”
Word is Canelo is done with both Golden Boy and DAZN. His next fight could be a December 19 PPV against PBC fighter and IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant.
Caleb is slick so this will be good early, I don’t know if he can handle the shots Canelo will start to land. Looking forward to it though.
Hopefully Canelo can now fight bigger and better fighters.
As could be predicted pro boxing shows us again why it’ll never climb out of “dead sport” status. The essential need for pro boxers to chase the biggest and best paydays and networks to squeeze as much money from consumers has been an unmitigated disaster for the sport. I really wanted to like the future of DAZN but this kind of behavior will continue to be rewarding if stupid people keep buying irrelevant fights at PPV numbers. Little wonder DAZN is doubling their subscription cost but honestly I might just go without.