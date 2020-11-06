Official Statement from Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso:

“In my role as a manager and coach of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and to all our fans, that starting today, November 6th, “Canelo” becomes a free agent, so we are ready to continue with his boxing career.

“All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be!

“We will announce date, rival and place very soon, and we will return stronger than ever to keep growing and showing that Mexican boxing is the best.”

Word is Canelo is done with both Golden Boy and DAZN. His next fight could be a December 19 PPV against PBC fighter and IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant.