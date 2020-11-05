November 5, 2020
Boxing News

Flores aiming to derail Ortiz Saturday

Heavyweight Alexander “The Great” Flores previewed his showdown against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on a media conference call Tuesday. Flores and Ortiz headline an all-heavyweight FOX telecast this Saturday from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The card also features Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez (15-0, 11 KOs) against Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, and Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs) against Joey “Minnesota Ice” Abell (35-10, 33 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

“I do think it’s possible I’m being overlooked by Ortiz,” said Flores. “I’m just focused on what I can control. I know that one day I might not get these opportunities anymore, so I have to jump all over this one.

“Beating Ortiz will put me up with the top heavyweights. I think a win is going to definitely lead to a world title fight sooner rather than later.

“I’m expecting the best Luis Ortiz on Saturday night. I’m preparing for the same guy who was beating Deontay Wilder twice.”

